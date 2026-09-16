150 special buses to ply from Tamil Nadu to Tirupati from September 16

Also, 285 special buses have been planned for the Meenakshi Amman temple consecration in Madurai.

Meanwhile, 2,716 buses reached the city by Tuesday morning, bringing back passengers after the Vinayaka Chaturthi holiday, with another 623 buses kept ready for deployment based on demand.

Transport minister A Vijay Thamizhan Parthiban inspected the arrangements at Kilambakkam bus terminus and Koyambedu bus stand early Tuesday. He directed officials to deploy extra buses immediately wherever required and monitor crowding and connecting services at the terminals.