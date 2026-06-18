150 Pocso cases, 126 crimes against women in 38 days: EPS targets Vijay government

CHENNAI: Stepping up his attack on the fledgling TVK government, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday alleged a decline in law and order during the first 38 days of the administration and charged the ruling party with failing to deliver on the promises it made to voters during the Assembly election campaign.
Reacting to the Governor’s address, the former chief minister said the AIADMK had expected the government to unveil substantive policy initiatives but found little beyond issues already highlighted in the White Paper on the State’s finances.
“We expected several new schemes in the Governor’s address. However, nothing significant was announced. The contents largely echoed what had already been stated in the White Paper,” Palaniswami told reporters at Secretariat.
Claiming that public safety remained a major concern, he alleged that 150 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and 126 cases involving sexual offences against women had been registered since the TVK government assumed office 38 days ago.
“Before coming to power, they made bold promises. But the government has failed to fulfil the assurances given to the people,” he said.
Palaniswami also accused the administration of allowing unannounced power outages across the State, saying the disruptions were affecting households and businesses. “The government should procure adequate electricity and ensure uninterrupted supply. Instead, it continues to cite different reasons for the power cuts,” he said.
He further dismissed suggestions of discord within the AIADMK and asserted that no individual or political force could weaken the party.
“Political victories and defeats are cyclical. No party has won forever, and no party has remained in defeat forever. Changes occur depending on the political climate of the time,” he noted.
Describing the AIADMK as a strong and resilient movement, Palaniswami expressed confidence that the party would regain power with the support of the people and emerge victorious in future elections. “No force can shake or destabilise the AIADMK,” he said.