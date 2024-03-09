1.50 kg gold worth Rs 1 crore seized from restroom at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: Customs officials on Friday seized 1.50 kg of gold in the form of paste abandoned in the restroom of the Tiruchy International Airport and a search is on to nab the person behind this incident.The airport staff found a parcel left in the restroom of the airport while they were cleaning the toilets in the late hours of Thursday. The staff immediately alerted the Customs officials who rushed to the spot.

The officials inspected the parcel and found gold in the form of paste weighing about 1.560 kg worth Rs 1 crore. The officials retrieved the CCTV footage of the airport and found that a passenger who went inside the restroom came out after a long time. The officials suspected that the particular passenger must have smuggled the gold and should have abandoned it in the toilet. The officials also found that the passenger was bound from Sri Lanka. Further investigations are on.