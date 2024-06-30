15-year-old boy electrocuted while installing flex board for temple festival in Tiruvarur

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy was electrocuted while erecting a flex board for a temple festival in Tiruvarur.

In an effort to decorate the premises of the Mariamman temple for the upcoming festival, four people including the teenager were trying to erect a flex board on Saturday. All of a sudden, the flex came into accidental contact with the overhead cables and all four were thrown off due to the electric jolt, police said.

While 15-year-old Madhanraj died on the spot, one person is in a critical condition at a hospital. The two others were discharged post treatment.

The Koothanallur police have registered a case in connection with the incident.