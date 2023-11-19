15-year-old boy dies of snake bite in Periyamelamaipuram

Begin typing your search...

The victim Sunil, son of Govindaraj, was found unconscious in a field near their house on Tuesday, where Sunil had taken his cattle to graze.

CHENGALPATTU: In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old boy died after he was bitten by a snake four days ago in Periyamelamaipuram village on Tuesday.

The victim Sunil, son of Govindaraj, was found unconscious in a field near their house on Tuesday, where Sunil had taken his cattle to graze. Upon inspection, it was revealed that a venomous snake had bitten Sunil on his right leg.

Alarmed by the situation, the family rushed him to the government hospital in Chengalpet, where he received medical treatment. Unfortunately Sunil succumbed to the snakebite on Saturday.

The Chengalpet police have registered a case. Further investigations are on.

