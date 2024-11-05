Begin typing your search...

    15 TN pilgrims hurt in Karnataka road mishap

    The incident occurred on November 3 when a group of 18 pilgrims, travelling in a TN-registered minibus driven by Satish Kumar, was going to Kollur Mookambika Temple.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Nov 2024 6:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-05 01:00:41  )
    15 TN pilgrims hurt in Karnataka road mishap
    X

    Representative image

    UDUPI: Fifteen pilgrims from Tamil Nadu were injured after their minibus allegedly collided with a stationary truck on National Highway 66 near Udyavara village, police said on Monday.

    The incident occurred on November 3 when a group of 18 pilgrims, travelling in a TN-registered minibus driven by Satish Kumar, was going to Kollur Mookambika Temple.

    According to police, the minibus, which departed from Mangaluru, collided with a truck parked on the roadside near a petrol pump around 6.45 am on Sunday. Rash and negligent driving could have led to the accident, they said. Residents sent the injured people to a hospital in the district for treatment. A case has been registered.

    PilgrimsNational HighwayMookambika temple junction
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick