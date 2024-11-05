15 TN pilgrims hurt in Karnataka road mishap

UDUPI: Fifteen pilgrims from Tamil Nadu were injured after their minibus allegedly collided with a stationary truck on National Highway 66 near Udyavara village, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on November 3 when a group of 18 pilgrims, travelling in a TN-registered minibus driven by Satish Kumar, was going to Kollur Mookambika Temple.

According to police, the minibus, which departed from Mangaluru, collided with a truck parked on the roadside near a petrol pump around 6.45 am on Sunday. Rash and negligent driving could have led to the accident, they said. Residents sent the injured people to a hospital in the district for treatment. A case has been registered.