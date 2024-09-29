15 students, 2 teachers injured as school bus overturns in Theni

THENI: At least 17 persons, including 15 students and two teachers of a private Matriculation higher secondary school were injured when the school bus in which they were travelling overturned at Kunnur village in Theni district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Police said the driver of the school bus lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a bend at Kunnur village and the vehicle skidded off the road and overturned on the roadside agricultural field.

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel and police rescued the injured students and teachers and admitted them to Theni Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The students were taken on an excursion to various picnic spots from the school at Kappukadu in Kanniyakumari district.

A probe is underway by Andipatti police to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.