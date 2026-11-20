CHENNAI: Whispers of alleged leaking of confidential investment-related information to Andhra Pradesh exploded into a major scandal, with the Industries Department dismissing about 15 officials from Guidance Tamil Nadu, the State's investment promotion agency.
Adding further intrigue, three of those dismissed officials are now allegedly working with the Andhra government, a development that is being cited as a confirmation about the ‘spy network’ at the heart of the crucial agency.
However, neither Industries Minister S Keerthana nor GuidanceTN have commented on the reports which broke out on Thursday morning, though they have not denied it.
The controversy erupted at a time when the State government has been facing pointed questions from the opposition, mainly the DMK, for “losing” investments worth Rs 1,614 crore from three South Korean companies to Andhra Pradesh.
Besides these, companies like Royal Enfield – which has its roots in Tamil Nadu – Mazagon Dock shipyard, and Haier electronics have expressed their wish to set up their units in Andhra, often seen as the direct competitor to Tamil Nadu when it comes to attracting industrial investment.
Reacting to the development, former industries minister TRB Rajaa criticised the TVK-led State government, alleging that it was undermining an institution built over several decades by experienced professionals. The institution was being dragged into controversy through immature, social media-driven politics, he alleged.
Those who left the organisation recently were appointed between 2016 and 2021, when the AIADMK was in power Rajaa pointed out, noting that the DMK government did not force them out after the change in government.
He also accused the government of undermining the institution and blaming the DMK for its failures, and urged it to stop belittling the department and undermining Tamil Nadu's investment capabilities.