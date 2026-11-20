Adding further intrigue, three of those dismissed officials are now allegedly working with the Andhra government, a development that is being cited as a confirmation about the ‘spy network’ at the heart of the crucial agency.

However, neither Industries Minister S Keerthana nor GuidanceTN have commented on the reports which broke out on Thursday morning, though they have not denied it.

The controversy erupted at a time when the State government has been facing pointed questions from the opposition, mainly the DMK, for “losing” investments worth Rs 1,614 crore from three South Korean companies to Andhra Pradesh.