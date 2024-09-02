15-member panel to draft Tamil Nadu Forest Policy 2024

CHENNAI: The state forest department decided to form a 15-member committee to draft the Tamil Nadu Forest Policy 2024. State forest minister M Mathiventhan announced this decision during a recent session of the state assembly.

The new policy aims to address the evolving needs in forest management and conservation by replacing the 2018 policy to better align with updated forest management strategies.

"Recent amendments to the Forest Conservation Act 1980 and the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 have introduced new dimensions in forest protection, biodiversity restoration, sustainable management, social contribution, livelihood support, climate change mitigation, and adaptation," said the minister.

"To incorporate these changes, a new policy will be notified," he added.

The committee will include officials from the Forest Department as well as representatives from non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

A senior department official stated that a government order to formalise the committee will be issued shortly.

The committee will be tasked with studying and assessing existing forest policies at both the state and national levels.

Meanwhile, the department is also in the process of notifying Tamil Nadu Preservation of Trees (Government Lands) Act, 2024. Guidelines will be issued under the Act for cutting trees on government lands to ensure the protection of ecological balance, the announcement stated.