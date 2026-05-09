15 injured in stray dog attack in Tenkasi village

TENKASI: A rabid dog bit 15 persons in Ramanathapuram and Tirumalapuram panchayat areas near Sivagiri in Tenkasi.
Eight people are undergoing intensive treatment at GH.
In Ramanathapuram, Gnanabhakiyam (77) of Koil Street was bitten by a rabid dog on the hands and legs when she was sprinkling water outside her house early in the morning.
Similarly, Muthukani (40) of Pillaiyar Koil Street, Mandothari (63) of Gurusamy School Street, and Samuthiram (80) of School Street, also sustained severe injuries.
The same dog had reportedly bitten Sriram (56) of Indira Colony and Muthupandi (60) of Muthalamman Koil Street in Tirumalapuram the previous day.