15 injured in firecracker explosion during church festival near Dindigul

The annual festival of St Anthony's Church and Mathalai Mary Church in Vakkampatti, Athoor taluk, began with the flag-hoisting ceremony on July 18. As part of the festival, an illuminated chariot procession commenced from the church shortly after midnight. Firecrackers were burst to welcome the procession.

According to the police, sparks from the fireworks accidentally fell on a nearby stockpile of firecrackers, triggering a series of explosions. The fire spread to people gathered at the venue, causing panic as devotees ran for safety.

The injured were rushed to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital in cars and autorickshaws. Karan, who suffered severe burn injuries, was later shifted to a private hospital in Dindigul, and Bharath Krishna (20) was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for advanced treatment, police said.

The Dindigul Taluk police have registered a case. Police are investigating whether the firecrackers involved in the explosion had been stored or manufactured illegally in the village.