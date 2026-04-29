15 fishermen released by Sir Lanka arrive in Chennai

The fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy earlier this year for allegedly crossing maritime boundaries while fishing deep sea. The repatriation of the fishermen was secured after recent talks held in Colombo by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan with ministers of the island nation. The Tamil Nadu fisheries department has arranged transport for the fishermen to reach their native place. Radhakrishnan's two-day official trip marked the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Vice President to Sri Lanka.