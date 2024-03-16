15 booked for assaulting K’taka vendor in Musiri, branding him child lifter

TIRUCHY: The city police on Friday registered a case against as many as 15 persons for assaulting a vendor from Karnataka mistaking him for a child lifter.

A resident from Samraj Nagar in Karnataka, Rasappa (55), who was staying in a lodge at Namakkal and was into selling watches and torch lights was beaten up by the public.

Rasappa reportedly would sell the articles by the day and return to Namakkal during nights. On Thursday evening, Rasappa came to Jambunathapuram near Musiri and was selling things. On getting suspicious over his slang, the people from the village mistook him of a child lifter and spread the information to others. They surrounded him and reportedly manhandled him.

The irate public didn’t relent even though Rasappa maintained that he was a vendor. The public passed on the information to the Jambunathapuram police who came to the spot and conducted an inquiry. Since Rasappa was bleeding after the assault, he was rushed to Musiri GH where he has been undergoing treatment.

The police received a complaint from Rasappa and based on the complaint, the police registered a case against as many as 15 persons including Akash, Mariappan, Raja, Siva and Baskar. The police are searching for them as they have gone absconding after learning about the case.