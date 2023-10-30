15 active COVID count in State; nil discharges, fatality

CHENNAI: One new COVID cases was recorded in the State on Sunday. The total number of cases stood at 36,10,722 in the State.

There are at least 15 active cases including those in isolation as on Sunday.

No new patient was discharged; the number of discharges stood at 35,72,626.

No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.