1.48L appeals accepted under Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam, informs Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: The state government has accepted the appeals of 1.48 lakh women whose applications for the monthly honorarium scheme, Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT) were rejected earlier.

Presenting the policy note for his department in the Assembly, Sports and Special Programme Implementation Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the scheme has been formulated with the key objective of giving recognition to the efforts of women who work tirelessly throughout their lives for their families. As many as 1.48 lakh appeals made through e-service portal within 30 days from the date of rejection have been accepted, Udhayanidhi informed the House on Thursday.

The state has already sanctioned 123 posts, including the post of a DRO to facilitate the implementation of the scheme under which the government disburses Rs 1,000 each as honorarium to eligible women in the state.

Launched on former CM CN Annadurai’s birth anniversary in 2023, about 1,15,27,172 women, including 14,723 women from the families of Sri Lankan Tamil residents have received benefit from the scheme till March 31, 2024.

A budget of Rs 8,123.83 crore was allocated for the financial year 2023-24 and a financial sanction of Rs 13,722.47 crore has been made for the scheme in the current fiscal. Replying to the debate on demand for grants for the department, Udhayanidhi said that about Rs 11,323 crore has been disbursed to 1.16 crore women in the last 10 months under the scheme.