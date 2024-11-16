1,476 tenements to come up at Wall Tax Road under TNUHDB, CM Stalin will lay foundation stone on Nov 30: Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin will lay the foundation stone for the construction of 1,476 new residential tenements at Wall Tax road under the North Chennai Development Plan on November 30, said the minister for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) PK Sekarbabu during an inspection on Friday.

"Various projects have been undertaken as part of the North Chennai Development Plan, at an estimated cost of Rs 5,418 crores for 228 projects across multiple sectors. Currently, 140 projects are ongoing, and the remaining projects are expected to commence soon. As CM will lay the foundation for the construction work of 1,476 residential units, it will enhance the livelihoods of the people," minister Sekarbabu said. The apartments are coming up after the demolition of a dilapidated Chennai Corporation building on Wall Tax Road under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB).

Earlier, the department had planned for housing units of 200 and 225 square feet, and later decided to build larger homes of 400 square feet, the minister said. “Chief Minister MK Stalin has approved the construction of multi-story buildings up to G+9, which will allow us to create more housing units,” he added. "Based on the feedback and requests from the people, we are trying to accommodate changes that better meet the needs and preferences of the residents," said the minister.