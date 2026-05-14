1.46 crore Tamil Nadu households can now save Rs 235 in electricity charges

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the scheme offering the first 100 units of electricity free was introduced in 2016 by the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa after assuming office for a second consecutive term. Following this, newly sworn-in Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay signed the order to enhance the free electricity slab to 200 units as one of his first major decisions after taking charge. The government order for the same was issued immediately.

According to data from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL), nearly 2.46 crore domestic consumers are currently covered under the existing 100-unit free electricity scheme. Of these, around 77 lakh consumers do not pay any electricity charges as their consumption remains within 100 units.