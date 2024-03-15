1.45 lakh students enrolled in govt schools till March 13

CHENNAI: Through the school enrollment drive that began from early March, as many as 1.45 lakh students have been admitted in government schools till March 13.

The highest enrollment was registered in Kallakurichi with 5,949 students, followed by 3,058 students in Krishnagiri and 2,592 students in Kanyakumari district.

The officials of the department state that the drive has been picking up pace as many students have come forward for enrollment.

Meanwhile, in the class 12 board exam, the number of candidates registered for the exam is 7.77 lakh students and 9,245 candidates for private exam. The number of students reported absent is 13,075, of which 1,254 candidates are private. And, during the exam two Ramanathapuram two were caught during malpractice.

Further, the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi distributed 138 Tamil textbooks for students of classes 9 and 10 on behalf of Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TNTB-ESC) for the benefit of Tamil students living abroad, especially Bahrain.