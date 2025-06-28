145 engineering aspirants make TNEA cut-off list, 4 from govt schools

CHENNAI: The rank list for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2025) was released on Friday with a total of 145 students having secured 200 out of 200 cut-off marks, a relatively higher number than the previous year. Also, the much-awaited engineering counselling will begin from July 7.

While releasing the merit list, Higher Education minister Govi Chezhiaan said as many as 2,41,641 students who enrolled for engineering admissions made it to the merit list. "This year, a total of 41,773 additional students were in the rank list, an increase of 20.9% from the previous year," he added.

The minister said that this year the number of government school students who have availed 7.5% reservation has also increased by 47.01% compared to the previous year. According to the statistics given by the Directorate Technical Education, (DOTE), of the total 145 students who have secured 200 out of 200 cut-off marks, as many as four candidates were from government schools, who got 7.5% reservation.

The minister said the engineering counselling will be held on July 7 and 8 for the differently abled, wards of ex-servicemen and sports quota candidates, while the general counselling will be held from July 14 to August 19. The minister said for any clarification on the rank list, students can approach grievances redressal cell from June 28 to July 2.

J Sagasra from Kancheepuram district stood first in the rank list under the general category and V Dharani secured first rank in the merit list under government school quota.

"I will be pursuing BE Electronics and Communication from Anna University", Sagasra, who got centums in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Computer Science in the Class XII board exams, told DT Next. She added she might also opt for other courses depending on the advice by experts.

However, Dharani from the Government Higher Secondary School at Kandamangalam in Cuddalore, said, "I am interested in taking up Bachelor of Veterinary Science at Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University". The DOTE data further said none of the Chennai students figured in the top ten merit list in the general category. However, in the government school quota, Mythili P from Anakaputhur, Chennai, secured the second rank.

S Venkatesh, a senior students career consultant in the city, pointed out that there will be heavy competition among students for engineering seats this year since more than 41,500 additional candidates have entered the fray.

"Similarly, there will also be stiff competition among the centum rank holders to secure seats in top emerging courses and reputed institutions,” he said, adding "last year, the students who got 200 out of 200 cut-off was just 65 against this year's figure of 145".

Venkatesh also said the number of engineering vacant seats is also expected to decrease drastically. "Last year, the number of vacant seats were about 61,000 and since this year more than 41,500 students additionally enrolled, the gap will be less," he claimed.