1.40L enumerators to undergo training ahead of household Census in August

According to M Sundaresh Babu, director of Census Operations, Tamil Nadu, the field trainers have been appointed at the request of the Directorate of Census Operations and will subsequently train enumerators in door-to-door enumeration techniques.

"2,700 field-level trainers are undergoing training this week and will later impart training to 1.40 lakh enumerators who will carry out the household Census across the State," he said.

Officials said each enumerator would be assigned around 200 households during the month-long exercise. Based on this estimate, the Census operation is expected to cover nearly 2.80 crore households across Tamil Nadu.