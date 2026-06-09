1.40L enumerators to undergo training ahead of household Census in August

CHENNAI: Around 1.40 lakh enumerators, comprising school teachers, corporation staff and employees from various government departments, will undergo month-long training from the last week of June ahead of the household Census scheduled to be conducted across Tamil Nadu from August 1.
The training programme is part of the preparations for the nationwide Census exercise, which will begin with the house-listing phase from August 1 to 30. Before the enumerators are trained, around 2,700 district-level field trainers will undergo specialised training this week.
According to M Sundaresh Babu, director of Census Operations, Tamil Nadu, the field trainers have been appointed at the request of the Directorate of Census Operations and will subsequently train enumerators in door-to-door enumeration techniques.
"2,700 field-level trainers are undergoing training this week and will later impart training to 1.40 lakh enumerators who will carry out the household Census across the State," he said.
Officials said each enumerator would be assigned around 200 households during the month-long exercise. Based on this estimate, the Census operation is expected to cover nearly 2.80 crore households across Tamil Nadu.
According to officials from the State Public Department, a self-enumeration phase will be conducted from July 17 to 31, allowing residents to submit details online before the field survey begins.
The household survey will collect information on the number of residents, housing conditions, availability of basic amenities, ownership of vehicles and household assets, etc.