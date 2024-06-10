14-year-old girl drowns while bathing in Ariyalur's Thimmakuttai lake

TIRUCHY: A 14-year-old girl studying in Class 9 drowned in a lake near Ariyalur on Sunday while taking a bath. It is said, that Francisca (14), a resident from Koovathur near Andimadam went to take a bath in the Thimmakuttai lake along with her mother and relatives.

While they were taking a bath, Fransisca went to the middle of a lake which was above neck level, and suddenly drowned. On seeing Fransisca drowning, her mother and relatives struggled to rescue her. After an hour, with the help of the locals, they rescued her and rushed her to Jayankondam Government Hospital. However, the doctors declared her dead. Andimadam police registered a case and are investigating.