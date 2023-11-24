14-year-old boy escapes en route to govt observation home in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A 14-year-old boy who was on the way to the government observation home escaped on Thursday and the police are searching for him. It is said, the boy was caught by the RPF personnel for travelling in a train without ticket and later, he was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) lodged him in the observation home functioning at Karur bypass here in the city.

After official work, the CWC members took him by a car to drop him in the home and the boy suddenly escaped from the spot and the officials who attempted to catch him failed. Subsequently, the CWC manager Meena lodged a complaint with Fort police.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and search is on.