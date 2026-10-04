Tamil Nadu

14 Tiruvannamalai tourists injured in van crash in Munnar

Residents rescued them all and sent them to Theni Government Medical College Hospital, where they are receiving treatment
Accident
Representative Image for Accident
Updated on

MUNNAR: Fourteen people were injured after a mini-bus carrying tourists met with an accident in Munnar.

A group of 20 tourists from Tiruvannamalai arrived in Munnar on a sightseeing trip in a mini-bus on Saturday morning.

While travelling towards Munnar via Nedumkandam in Idukki district, the bus went out of the driver's control near Karunapuram, beyond Nedumkandam on the Nedumkandam–Munnar road, tilted to one side and met with an accident.

Fourteen tourists travelling on the bus were injured in the accident.

Residents rescued them all and sent them to Theni Government Medical College Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

Tiruvannamalai
Van crash
Munnar
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