14 Tiruvannamalai tourists injured in van crash in Munnar

MUNNAR: Fourteen people were injured after a mini-bus carrying tourists met with an accident in Munnar.
A group of 20 tourists from Tiruvannamalai arrived in Munnar on a sightseeing trip in a mini-bus on Saturday morning.
While travelling towards Munnar via Nedumkandam in Idukki district, the bus went out of the driver's control near Karunapuram, beyond Nedumkandam on the Nedumkandam–Munnar road, tilted to one side and met with an accident.
Fourteen tourists travelling on the bus were injured in the accident.
Residents rescued them all and sent them to Theni Government Medical College Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.