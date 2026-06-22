14 senior IPS officers transferred in Tamil Nadu police reshuffle

According to official orders, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kapilkumar C. Saratkar has been appointed Additional Commissioner of Police (North), Greater Chennai Police. He succeeds IGP Pravesh Kumar, who has been posted as IGP, Coastal Security Group-CID.

IGP P.C. Thenmozhi has been appointed Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, Chennai. She replaces IGP A. Radhika, who has been posted as IGP (Administration) in the office of the Director General of Police.