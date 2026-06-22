14 senior IPS officers transferred in Tamil Nadu police reshuffle

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday transferred and posted 14 senior IPS officers in a major reshuffle across the State police department, affecting key positions in the Greater Chennai Police, city commissionerates and specialised wings, as per an order from home department.
According to official orders, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kapilkumar C. Saratkar has been appointed Additional Commissioner of Police (North), Greater Chennai Police. He succeeds IGP Pravesh Kumar, who has been posted as IGP, Coastal Security Group-CID.
IGP P.C. Thenmozhi has been appointed Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, Chennai. She replaces IGP A. Radhika, who has been posted as IGP (Administration) in the office of the Director General of Police.
IGP B. Shamoondeshwari has been named Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Greater Chennai Police, replacing IGP F. Karthikeyan. Karthikeyan has been transferred as IGP, Social Justice and Human Rights Wing.
In another significant posting, IGP A.G. Babu has been appointed Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Greater Chennai Police. The incumbent, IGP Joshi Nirmal Kumar, has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Salem City.
The government has also appointed IGP S. Rajeswari as Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur City. Former Tiruppur City Commissioner S. Rajendran has been transferred as Commissioner of Police, Madurai City.
Among other changes, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Ayush Mani Tiwari has been posted as ADGP (Headquarters) in the office of the Director General of Police. IGP Anil Kumar Giri has been appointed as IGP, Idol Wing-CID, Chennai.