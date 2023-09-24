14 passengers injured after buses collide near Maduranthagam

CHENNAI: At least 14 passengers in two buses were injured after two private buses got involved in an accident near Maduranthagam in Chengelpet district on Sunday along the Chennai- Trichy highway. Traffic was affected in the stretch for about an hour because of the accident.

One of the buses, a private omni bus was coming from Tuticorin towards Chennai, police said. When the bus was nearing Iyyanar Kovil near Maduranthagam, another private bus plying between Maduranthagam and Kancheepuram had attempted to take a U turn.

In the melee, the front portion of the Tuticorin bus hit the rear end of the other bus leading to an accident.

Fortunately for the passengers, the driver of the Omni bus was able to slow down the vehicle resulting in no loss of lives.

Passeby rushed to the aid of the injured passengers and secured them out of the buses. Ambulances rushed to the scene and took the injured to the government hospitals nearby.

Police cleared the mangled buses and cleared the traffic. Further investigations are on.