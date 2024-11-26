14 lakh roll revision forms received in State: EC

CHENNAI: Over 14 lakh applications, including 8.38 lakh applications for inclusion in the electoral rolls, have been received during the special camps carried out as part of the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls 2025.

Four overseas electors have also submitted Form 6A online to enrol in the rolls.

The special drive was conducted on November 16, 17, 23 and 24 in designated locations in all the 234 constituencies in the State as per the direction of the Election Commission of India.

A total of 14,00,615 applications were received for inclusion, deletion, linking Aadhaar with EPIC, modification and transposition of entries were taken up during the four special camps. 8,38,016 persons submitted Form 6 for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls, while 4,42,111 have submitted Form 8 for shifting of residence/ correction of entries in existing electoral roll/ replacement of EPIC or marking of Persons with Disability, according to Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer.

As many as 1,19,701 have submitted Form 7 for objection to the proposed inclusion/deletion of name in the existing electoral roll and 783 submitted Form 6 B for linking of their Aadhaar with EPIC.