14 express trains to get four extra coaches each: Southern Railway

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has increased the number of general second class coaches to four numbers in the following 14 pairs of express trains for the benefit of passengers, from the third week of January 2025.

1. Train no 22649/22650 MGR Chennai Central – Erode – Chennai Central Yercaud Express.

2. Train no 12603/12604 MGR Chennai Central – Hyderabad – Chennai Central.

3. Train no 12689/12690 MGR Chennai Central – Nagercoil – MGR Chennai Central superfast express.

4. Train no 12695/12696 MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananathapuram – Chennai Central superfast express.

5. Train no 22639/22640 MGR Chennai Central – Alappuzha – Chennai Central superfast express.

6. Train no 16343/16344 Thiruvananthapuram – Madurai – Thiruvananthapuram Central Amrita express.

7. Train no 16349/16350 Kochuveli – Nilambur – Kochuveli Rajya Rani express.

8. Train no 16361/16362 Ernakulam – Velankanni – Ernakulam express.

9. Train no 16855/16856 Puducherry – Mangaluru central – Puducherry express.

10. Train no 16857/16858 Puducherry – Mangaluru – Puducherry express.

11. Train no 22604/22603 Villupuram – Kharagpur – Villupuram superfast express.

12. Train no 16861/16862 Puducherry – Kanyakumari – Puducherry express.

13. Train no 22651/22652 MGR Chennai Central – Palakkad – Chennai Central superfast express.

14. Train no 22606/22605 Tirunelveli – Purulia - Tirunelveli.