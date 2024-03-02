13th century metal idols unearthed while digging borewell in Tiruvarur

TIRUCHY: Idols belonging to the 13th century unearthed while digging a borewell in Needamangalam in Tiruvarur on Thursday late evening. It is said, Shanmugam from Poovanur village in Needamangalam was digging a bore well for his new house. While they were digging the ground, they heard some unusual metal noise and soon, they passed on the information to Needamangalam tahsildar Devendran who along with Deputy Tahsildar Aruvalagan and Revenue inspector Ramesh Kumar and VAOs Kannan and Muthukrishnan along with the police rushed to the spot and found that there were a few metal idols and pooja articles.

Soon the officials took possession of the idols and passed on the information to the Archeological department who claimed that the idols belonged to the 13th century. Later, the Poovanur Sathuranga Vallabanatha Swamy Temple Executive officer Ramesh and others visited the spot and inspected idols and said that there were idols of Somaskandar, Vinayakar, Eripatha Nayanar, Sekkizhar, Amman, Natarajar, Kalinga Narthana Krishna, Ambal and Murugan idols.