138 bird species recorded during census in Ramnad wetland sites

MADURAI: As many as 138 species of birds were recorded during the two-day annual synchronised bird census 2024 (Phase-1) conducted by the Ramanathapuram Wildlife Division.

With the active participation of forest personnel and volunteers, a total of 26,541 birds were spotted in 21 wetland sites across the district.

More importantly, ‘Eurasian Oystercatcher’, a migratory bird species with its origin in Europe and Northern Asia, was spotted after a long period of 35 years at Manoli Island of Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve, Jagdish S Bakan, Wildlife Warden of Ramanathapuram Division said on Tuesday. During the survey, the volunteers sighted over 5,000 birds of various species at Arichalmunai, Kothandaramar temple, and Valinokkam.

Among various bird species, around 2,500 flamingos were sighted in Valinokkam. Moreover, near threatened species such as ‘Black headed ibis’ and ‘Oriental darter’ were also spotted. Asian Openbill species birds built more than 100 nests at Therthangal bird sanctuary, Bakan said.