13.5 kg golden armour gifted by Jayalalithaa adorns Thevar statue

Following the clearance, the high-value armour was transported under multi-tier armed police security by road to the Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district. Upon arrival, it was ceremoniously placed on the life-sized statue of Muthuramalinga Thevar to mark the commencement of the three-day festival.

A large contingent of police personnel accompanied the vehicle to prevent any untoward incidents.

According to the organisers, the golden armour will remain on the statue through the weekend to allow thousands of devotees and political party leaders to pay their respects, after which it will be safely returned to the bank vault on November 2.

The armour was valued at approximately Rs 4.5 crore in 2014 when it was presented. Due to its immense value, the golden armour is not kept permanently at the Pasumpon memorial; instead, it is securely stored in a designated Bank of India vault in Madurai throughout the year.

Every year, days before the anniversary celebrations commence, the AIADMK party treasurer along with the memorial trustees formally retrieve the armour from the bank vault under heavy armed security and bring it by road to Pasumpon, to be fixed onto the statue for the three-day event. Thereafter, it is returned safely to the bank locker.