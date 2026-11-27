Some passersby spotted the body near Kottachedu village and alerted the Yercaud police. A police team rushed to the spot and, with the assistance of fire and rescue services personnel, retrieved the body from the gorge. It was later sent to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem for postmortem examination.

Salem Range DIG N Devarani and Superintendent of Police S Kuthalingam inspected the spot and reviewed the investigation. Forensic and fingerprint experts also examined the scene and collected evidence.

The police suspect that the girl, whose identity is yet to be known, may have been sexually assaulted and murdered before her body was dumped in the gorge. The Kuppanur-Yercaud ghat road, an alternative route to the hill station, passes through isolated stretches of dense forest and deep valleys.