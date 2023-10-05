13 test positive for dengue in Kumbakonam

TIRUCHY: As many as 13 patients test positive for dengue in Kumbakonam GH on Wednesday while 50 persons are undergoing treatment for high fever in the special ward.

There were complaints of high temperature among the people in and around Kumbakonam and the health officials who monitored the spot advised them to take treatment and they were asked to approach the Kumbakonam GH where a special ward has been established.

Thus, around 50 people who had the symptoms of dengue were admitted in the GH and their blood samples were collected and sent for analyses. On Wednesday, the blood analysis reports were released in which as many as 13 patients including three children tested positive for dengue and they were isolated and are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the health officials have announced a fever camp across Kumbakonam and the particular spot has been under vigilance. The officials kept telling the people to be cautious and asked them to take treatment if they have high fever for more than two days.