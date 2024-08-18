13 Tamil Nadu fishers released from Sri Lankan return

CHENNAI: As many as 13 Tamil Nadu fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard returned to Chennai on Friday night.

The fishermen from Rameswaram and Pudukottai were nabbed by Sri Lankan Coast Guards while fishing in June. Their boats were also seized for crossing the marborder and all of them were remanded and sent to prison.

On July 12, seven fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested for crossing the border and they were also sent to the prison and their two boats were seized.

Following that Chief Minister Stalin requested the Central government to take steps to release the fishermen and then with the help of the Indian Embassy all 13 fishermen were released from the prison and they were handed to the Indian officials.

On Friday night the fishermen arrived at the Chennai airport from Colombo. They were welcomed by the officials of the fisheries department who also arranged transport to their respective villages.