13 people fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: Thirteen people fell ill after drinking piped water supplied to households by the civic body in Hosur in Krishnagiri.

Several residents of Ambedkar Colony in ‘Chinna Elasagiri’ in the fourth ward of Hosur Corporation developed bouts of vomiting, while some fainted and others had dysentery after consuming water supplied to their households on Wednesday.

Panic gripped the area as eight persons including Manjula (34), Ellamma (66), Munithayamma (77), Ashwini (14), Ramakrishnan and Gopal were sent to Hosur Government Hospital, while five others were taken to a private hospital.

Hosur Mayor SA Sathya, Deputy Mayor C Anandhaiah and Corporation Commissioner D Sneha visited those admitted in the hospital.

“Samples of water have been taken by the health department officials for testing and to find out the nature of contamination. It is yet to be known whether the drinking water got mixed with sewage or industrial effluents due to leakage in pipes. A medical team led by city health officer Prabakaran has been camping in the area to provide medical intervention,” said an official. Meanwhile, Mayor Sathya has directed authorities to take required measures to prevent such incidents due to contamination of drinking water.