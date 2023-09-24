13 people admitted to Ponneri GH for food poisoning

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian visited 13 patients admitted to the Ponneri Government Hospital after they suffered from food poisoning. As many as seven three boys, four girls and two men and four women from Arani village suffered from food poisoning after consuming lemon juice.

They were taken to the Ponneri Government Hospital around 4 pm after they showed symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting.

It is reported that ice pack was used instead of ice cubes in the lemon juice that led to the food poisoning.

Upon visit, health minister Ma Subramanian said that the patients are stable and they are out of danger and they should be discharged by Sunday evening. The hospital authorities said that there is no need to panic as the poisoning was due to the use of wrong ice and there is no other outbreak.

However, people should be careful about consuming juices outside and ensure that the right ingredients are used.

When asked about the lack of blood bank at the hospital, the minister said that the blood bank will be set up at the hospital itself and currently, it is being procured from Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation.

Despite the hospital having the facility of CT scan, people are unaware of the services being provided there. Therefore, the hospital authorities will be setting up display boards highlighting the availability of CT scan facility in the hospital, the minister said.

When questioned about the availability of freezer boxes to keep the dead bodies, he said that there are four boxes available currently and it is adequate for the facility.

The minister also said that kin of COVID-19 victims who are eligible to receive ex gratia amount of Rs 50,000 have been given the amount.

However, if someone has failed to receive the same, the department is ready to provide it.