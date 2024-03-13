13 officers shifted in IPS rejig, five promoted as SPs

CHENNAI: At least 13 IPS officers were shuffled in the State, including five of them, who were promoted from the post of assistant superintendent of police (ASP) to the post of superintendent of police (SP).

PC Thenmozhi, the Inspector-general of police (IGP), special investigation division (SID) of CB-CID has been transferred and posted as IGP of the Tamil Nadu Police Academy (TNPA) in Vandalur, said a note from the Home Department.

ASP Yadav Girish Ashok has been promoted and posted as the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Tiruppur City South, replacing S Vanitha, who has been asked to take charge as SP, Master control room, Chennai. ASP Madhu Kumari has been promoted and posted as the DCP of Madurai City North in the existing vacancy.

ASP Dr R Stalin has been promoted and posted as the DCP of Coimbatore City North, replacing Rohith Nathan, who has been asked to assume the office of DC, traffic, Coimbatore. ASP Vivekananda Shukla has been promoted and posted as the DCP of Tiruchi City North, and ASP Garad Karun Uddhavrao has been promoted and posted as the DCP of Madurai City South, replacing P Balaji, who has been posted as the assistant inspector-general of police in the DGP office.

V Anbu, the DCP of Tiruchi City North has been transferred and posted as the SP, railways in Chennai in the existing vacancy. SP D Ramesh Babu is posted as the Chennai city DCP of the modern control room, and DCP SS Maheshwaran is posted as the DCP, of Security Chennai Police (SCP) in the existing vacancy.

SP K Athiveera Pandian is posted as the DCP, administration in Chennai city police.