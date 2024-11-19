13 new substations to be set up in Chennai, Kancheepuram, says Minister Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: Anticipating a rise in demand for power during the coming summer months, which results in power load issues, 13 new substations would be built in the Chennai and Kancheepuram regions at Rs 272.20 crore, said Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Monday.

After reviewing the measures taken for the monsoon and ensuing summer power demands in Chennai and Kancheepuram regions, the Minister said nine 33/11 kV substations would be erected at Madhavaram Radiance, MKB Nagar Paruthipattu, Southern Avenue, Sholavaram, Pudupettai, Mundaikanniamman Kovil, Davidson Street, and Ganesh Nagar at Rs 176 crore to overcome summer power load issues.

In the Kancheepuram region, the new substations would be set up at AAI Staff Quarters, Mangadu Altis, Arasankalani and Kurinchi Nagar at Rs 96.20 crore, he said, adding that the utility would increase the capacity of 16 current transformers in the substations in Chennai and five transformers in Kancheepuram.

To avoid submergence of the pillar boxes during the monsoon rains, the height of 6,024 pillar boxes has been increased by one metre so far and works are on to increase the height of the remaining 503 pillar boxes, he said. "We expect the works to be completed by the end of this month," Senthilbalaji said.

Pointing out that work to set up 5,433 ring main units (RMU) at Rs 785 crore has been completed, he said that 310 RMUs would be additionally set up at Rs 51 crore.