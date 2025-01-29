Poacher killed in accidental firing at Gudalur forest, 13 from his gang held

COIMBATORE: Thirteen persons were arrested by police on Tuesday and three country-made guns were seized in connection with the death of a 37-year-old man in accidental firing while attempting to poach wild animals in Gudalur.

The deceased, identified as Jemsheeth, 37 from Devarsholai in Gudalur and employed in a bakery had gone to poach wild animals in the forest area along with 13 others a few days ago.

However, he suffered a gunshot in an accidental firing by one of the gang members and died on the spot. In the early morning hours of 25 January, the gang members brought the body of the deceased to Gudalur Government Hospital claiming that Jemsheeth died in an elephant attack.

However, a post-mortem report at Ooty Government Hospital revealed that the man died in gun firing and not in an elephant attack. Therefore, the Devala police arrested all 13 persons and further inquiries are on.