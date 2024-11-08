13 districts in TN likely to receive heavy rainfall till November 13

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from today (Friday) until November 13.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, heavy rainfall is expected across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to the accumulation of moist winds from atmospheric circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the Gulf of Mannar, combined with dry winds from northern India.

According to the forecast, several southern districts, along with some inland areas, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions, are likely to experience moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall may occur in certain locations across 13 districts, including Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.