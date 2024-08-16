Begin typing your search...

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|16 Aug 2024 6:19 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-16 06:37:51.0  )
    13 districts in Tamil Nadu likely to receive rain in next 3 hours: Weather department
    Representative Image (File)

    CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) on Friday announced the possibility of rain in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu over the next three hours.

    According to the Meteorological department, light to moderate rainfall may occur in several areas of Tamil Nadu today due to the low atmospheric circulation over the coastal regions of Kerala.

    Accordingly, rain is expected in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Thiruvarur, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Kanyakumari districts.

    Online Desk

