13 cases booked against Chennai hookah bars after surprise inspections

The inspections were carried out on the orders of City Police Commissioner A Amalraj in areas including Teynampet, Vepery, Nungambakkam, Egmore, Anna Salai, Mylapore and Royapettah.

Police and Health Department officials checked whether the establishments had valid licences to operate and were complying with government regulations. They also inspected the premises to check for the use of banned tobacco products and narcotic substances.

Based on suspected violations, police registered 13 cases against those operating the hookah bars and seized materials used for smoking hookah. The seized materials will be sent to a forensic science laboratory for examination.

In a statement, the Greater Chennai Police cautioned the public, particularly youngsters, against using banned tobacco products and narcotic substances, warning that they could adversely affect their health.