13 arrested in Krishnagiri over attack on Dalits

COIMBATORE: Krishnagiri police arrest 13 persons from two groups of villagers belonging to different castes on Tuesday in connection with a chain of incidents resulting in attack on a Dalit settlement in the district.

A mob from an intermediary caste unleashed an attack on Dalits by hurling stones at their houses on Sunday night. They also set fire to a thatched wall of an asbestos roofed house in the locality. Four persons, identified as Thimmaraj (28), Kavitha (35), Silambarasan (34) and Arumugam (58) sustained injuries in the attack.

Based on a complaint by Thimmaraj, KRP Dam police registered a case on various sections, including SC/ST Act and arrested seven persons, including a 17-year-old boy and Ramalingam (50), who is the husband of Sokkadi panchayat president.

Police have also booked AIADMK’s Krishnagiri (West) union secretary ‘Sokkadi’ Rajan (60), Kannan (65) and another woman. Similarly, based on a complaint by Sidharaj from intermediary caste alleging that few of them were injured in attack by another group of villagers, the police booked 7 persons and arrested them.