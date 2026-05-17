128th Ooty flower show from tomorrow May 18

UDHAGAMANDLAM: The 128th edition of the famous Ooty flower show is set to begin on Monday, with thousands of tourists expected to descend on the hill station.
The annual 10-day event is organised to attract travellers from across the country during the peak summer holiday season.
Held at the Ooty Government Botanical Garden from May 18 to 28, preparations at the venue are currently underway in fullswing.
Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru said thousands of flowers have already bloomed for the occasion and special displays have been arranged for the exhibition.
The district collector also inaugurated the 21st Rose Show in the hill station on May 14, which runs through May 18, 2026.