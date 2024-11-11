1,271 contract nurses to be given permanent employment, announces TN health minister

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Monday announced that 1,271 contract nurses will be given permanent employment.

As many as 954 contract nurses who have worked during the pandemic will be provided appointment orders.

Health minister Ma Subramanian said that a total of 1,412 COVID-19 contract nurses were given permanent employment.

Currently, 1,271 permanent nursing vacancies exist, and the selected contract nurses will receive permanent employment orders on November 14 and 15, 2024.

"A total of 1,418 contract nurses have been given permanent posts. Additionally, about 1,271 contract nurses will receive permanent employment orders, and they will be posted to their preferred locations. After this, 954 COVID-19 contract workers will receive employment orders next week, marking the final phase of employment for contract nurses who worked during the pandemic, " said health minister.

The minister announced that approximately 300 nursing positions remain vacant and will be filled through the Medical Recruitment Board after the current recruitment process.

Regarding the doctor vacancies, the minister stated that 2,553 doctor positions are currently vacant.

The notifications have been issued for these positions, and around 24,000 applicants have applied. An online examination for the candidates will be held on January 27, 2025.

The minister clarified that the perception that the medical services are affected due to vacancies is wrong and that the department faces various court cases, including 38 cases related to 1,066 Health Inspector vacancies and over 30 cases related to 2,250 Village Health Worker vacancies.

The Minister assured that once these cases are resolved, the recruitment process will commence.