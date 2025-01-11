125 sovereign, Rs 80,000 stolen in Sirkazhi

CHENNAI: Miscreants broke open the doors of a house at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai and escaped with 125 sovereign jewellery, 500 grams of silver articles and cash of Rs 80,000 on Friday.

It is said, Selvendran, residing at Balaji Nagar near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai, working in a sugarmill went to Mayiladuthurai as his daughter was admitted for delivery. It is said, when Selvendran’s daughter went to the hospital, she gave her jewellery to her father.

On Thursday, when Selvendran returned home, he found that the front door of the house was broken and found that the almirah was broken and 125 sovereign jewels, 500 grams of silver articles, and a cash of Rs 80,000 went missing.