125 MLAs to get govt cars; CM, ministers excluded, DMK & Left opt out

Of the 234 MLAs in the Assembly, including the Chief Minister, Ministers, and members of opposition parties such as the DMK and Left parties, some have opted not to accept the cars. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had announced the scheme in the Assembly.

The Speaker, Chief Minister, Ministers, Deputy Speaker and Government Whip already have government vehicles by virtue of their official positions. Hence, they are excluded from the list of MLAs eligible to receive cars. The principal opposition party, the DMK, has already announced that it will not accept the vehicles offered by the government. Leader of Opposition and DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin announced the decision in the Assembly.