125 government colleges without principals; higher education in crisis: Anbumani

In a statement, Anbumani said 125 of the State's 181 Government Arts and Science Colleges were functioning without permanent principals, with nearly 69 per cent of the institutions being headed by acting principals. He said the absence of regular principals had led to administrative inefficiencies and hindered institutional development.

Alleging that no regular principal appointments had been made for more than two years, Anbumani said the number of vacancies had risen from 13 in early 2024 to more than 100 by July 2025 and had now reached 125.