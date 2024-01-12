12,176 bulls, 4,514 tamers register to participate in Madurai jallikattu events

MADURAI: The new jallikattu stadium at Keelakarai near Alanganallur in Madurai is set to open within this month and Chief Minister MK Stalin will dedicate this new facility to the Jallikattu enthusiasts. After the inauguration, action will take place for four consecutive days, P Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration said on Thursday.

Moorthy said the best of the bulls and tamers would win coveted prizes. While CM Stalin would present a new car to the best bull as first prize winner, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin would present a new car to the best tamer among participants as a coveted prize.

Totally, 12,176 bulls and 4,514 tamers from various parts of Tamil Nadu have registered for participation. As many as 2,400 bulls and 1,318 tamers in Avaniyapuram, 3,677 bulls and 1,412 tamers in Palamedu and 6,099 bulls and 1,784 tamers in Alanganallur have registered online.

Minister Moorthy inspected the arrangements at Avaniyapuram. Collector MS Sangeetha, Commissioner of Corporation L. Madhubalan and A Venkatesan, Sholavandan MLA were present.