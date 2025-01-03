12,000 cusecs of water released from Mettur dam for delta

CHENNAI: 12,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water is being released from Mettur reservoir from 8 am on Friday for delta districts. The water discharged through the dam power house and tunnel power house.

The authorities have been gradually increasing the quantity of water discharged from the reservoir from 5,000 cusecs to 10,000 cusecs at 8 pm on Thursday.

The quantity of water discharged further enhanced to 12,000 cusecs at 8 am on Friday.

At that point of time, the reservoir water level stood at 119.760 feet as against its full storage capacity of 120 feet and it recorded an inflow of 1,992 from upstream.