120 devotees stuck in Srivilliputhur flash floods rescued

MADURAI: As many as 120 devotees stuck in a flash flood in Shenbagathoppu, who had visited waterfalls in the forest area coming under the Srivilliputhur Range in Virudhunagar district, were rescued on Friday night.

Srivilliputhur Forest Range Officer G Chellamani attributed the flash floods to heavy downpours in catchment areas along the Western Ghats. “Forest personnel patrolling the area swung into action with the aid of Fire and Rescue Services personnel and rescued them. A twenty-meter rope was used across Vandipanni Odai, which witnessed an unusual flow of water, to rescue the devotees,” the official said.

A set of devotees had reached Kattazhagar temple at Shenbagathoppu and got stuck in flash floods, the forester said. “After praying, they reached the waterfalls and got stuck suddenly after the inflow reached dangerous levels. With the active participation of the Forest personnel and fifteen fire brigades, the rescue operation, which lasted for almost an hour until 8 pm, all were rescued,” the official said.

As the situation is unsafe, no devotee or tourist is allowed to visit temples or waterfalls in the area, the Range Officer said on Saturday.

Locals said those rescued from the flash floods waited at a place near Rakachi Amman temple until the water receded.